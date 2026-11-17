Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s younger son Aayushmaan Sethi recently proposed to his girlfriend Samiksha Shetty during their vacation in Italy. Earlier this year, Samiksha moved in with the Sethi family in their family home in Madh Island and since the proposal, Aayushmaan shared, fans have been keen to know about their wedding plans. In his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, he answered fans’ questions about their relationship and upcoming wedding plans.

Ayushmaan and Samiksha answered fan questions and the first question they addressed was about their wedding plans. “This is a huge discussion in our house right now,” Ayushmaan shared, with Samiksha adding, “Every day.” He shared that the families are matching their horoscopes but a big family meeting between the Sethis and Shettys is yet to happen. “Our horoscopes are being matched right now, and they are yet to match them. There is still a big family meeting coming,” he said.

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While they did not declare a clear date, Ayushmaan shared that the wedding will be in the next year to year-and-a-half. “We have no idea (about the date) yet but it will be approximately in a year or a year and a half. We won’t wait too long,” he said and added that they are yet to finalise the logistics in terms of the venue and other details. “Wedding planning is very stressful. Weddings are too expensive. It hasn’t even started yet and we are already stressed. We don’t know how we will do it but we will do it together,” he said.

Samiksha’s parents’ reaction to age-gap with Ayushmaan

In the same vlog, the couple was also asked about their six year age gap as Samiksha is six years older than Ayushmaan. When asked how their families reacted to the age gap, Samiksha said, “They were just concerned because they were thinking, ‘What if he is not ready to be serious?’. Very early on we realised that this was not the case so it was sorted then. They were quite happy. He is the poster child of a good boy. They are very happy when he visits.”

Ayushmaan shared that since his parents, Archana and Parmeet, already have a seven-year age gap, this did not concern them much.

‘Our finances are separate so far’

The couple, who often vlogs from their international vacations, was also asked about their finances and Ayushmaan shared, “Our finances are separate so far. Eventually, we will combine them.” Samiksha said that he takes care of his expenses, and she takes care of her own expenses. Samiksha is a yoga teacher by profession, apart from being an influencer on social media. Ayushmaan primarily works as a YouTuber and a content creator.

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He added that as far as the grocery budget of the household was concerned, he shared that they don’t necessarily keep a tab on it but everyone in the house shares it. “We share that in the household. Sometimes I give it, sometimes my parents, sometimes Samiksha. It’s a mix. No one is keeping a tab of the groceries. Our main expenditure is travel, and we split that 50/50,” he shared.

Why Ayushmaan and Samiksha decided to move in together

They also spoke about the decision to move in together and Ayushmaan shared for them, it was a good call. “It is good for us. I think if you can live together before marriage, you will find if you are right for each other or not,” he said. Samiksha added that this way, one can find out about their compatibility with the family, and the anger and temper issues of their partner. Ayushmaan continued that one’s eating and sleeping habits can also come to the forefront. “Some things become a problem in the future if you know now, you can actually grow together,” he said, as Samiksha added, “The two of us come from very different families. My family is quite soft-spoken, shy, conservative. His family is full-on entertainment, loud, Punjabi, funny, very different.”

Ayushmaan and Samiksha have been dating for over a year and moved in together in May 2026. In October, he proposed to her during their vacation in Italy.