Archana Puran Singh’s son says he is moving out of parents’ house in 3 months, drops renovation plans for new home because of budget issues

Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi and his fiance Yogita Bihani are planning to move out to their new home which is currently under renovation.

Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann SethiAaryamann Sethi goes over the budget and timeline of renovation his house. (Photo: YouTube/Aary Vlogs)

Actor Archana Puran Singh’s family has finally returned from their long holiday in London, where they celebrated her son Aaryamann Sethi’s 30th birthday and embarked on many other adventures. Aaryamann recently released a vlog on his channel, where he could be seen discussing his future home with fiancée Yogita Bihani. The two called up on their designer to discuss the renovation plans for their home and revealed to their fans that they are planning to drop some major ideas that they had planned for their home.

The two sat down to have a conversation with their designer as Aary revealed that he had discussed the budget and timeline of the renovation with his father, Parmeet Sethi. The young musician said that his father has embarked upon something like this before and that “main unn par hi trust karuga (I will trust him)” when it comes to something this important. He said that Parmeet thinks that the project will take at least a year and that it will cost more money than planned. 

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh ‘fainted’ when she learnt Parmeet Sethi was 7 years younger than her: ‘I was apprehensive’

Taking his father’s advice seriously, Aary said that they are going to leave the bathrooms and the kitchen intact and that he wants the renovation to be done by the first week of March. He and Yogita later met with the construction crew, and the two followed them around the whole house trying to figure out how they can speed up the process. Much to Aary’s dismay, the crew informed him that it will take at least 3 months to finish all the work.

A disappointed Aary pleaded with the crew to get the work done as soon as possible so that he and his fiancée can finally move in. He tried to convince the designer to let him build his own music studio table and asked if he was “stupid for saying this.” She explained to him that it needs some expertise, and Aary finally admitted that it is best that he goes with someone professional. Their designer also revealed that “80% of the couples fight while building their own home” and that the two of them are “very decent.”

