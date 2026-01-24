Archana Puran Singh’s son says he is moving out of parents’ house in 3 months, drops renovation plans for new home because of budget issues

Actor Archana Puran Singh’s family has finally returned from their long holiday in London, where they celebrated her son Aaryamann Sethi’s 30th birthday and embarked on many other adventures. Aaryamann recently released a vlog on his channel, where he could be seen discussing his future home with fiancée Yogita Bihani. The two called up on their designer to discuss the renovation plans for their home and revealed to their fans that they are planning to drop some major ideas that they had planned for their home.

The two sat down to have a conversation with their designer as Aary revealed that he had discussed the budget and timeline of the renovation with his father, Parmeet Sethi. The young musician said that his father has embarked upon something like this before and that “main unn par hi trust karuga (I will trust him)” when it comes to something this important. He said that Parmeet thinks that the project will take at least a year and that it will cost more money than planned.