Archana Puran Singh says she wasn’t insulted by Samay Raina’s jokes: ‘No regrets about Latent’

Archana Puran Singh was recently seen on the panel of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent and during the show, Samay cracked some jokes on Archana’s family members. His jokes have offended some of Archana’s fans as they found them in bad taste. Recently, Archana and her family have addressed the controversy and said that the verbal exchanges on the show were all in good humour, and no one intended to hurt anyone.

The video was uploaded on the YouTube channel Aary Vlogs, where Archana’s son Aaryamann Sethi shares his daily vlogs, which often feature his family. In the video, Archana was accompanied by her son Aaryamann and husband Parmeet. Aaryamann shared, “I usually don’t say something about all this but I thought we should say something this time just because I feel like… it’s very funny. I mean, the joke was also funny because, to be fair, when we vlog, we are at home only, so that’s not wrong and my mother also does laugh for a living.” He added, “First of all, let’s just point this out: it’s a joke. And it’s okay. He did not mean to hurt me or anyone in my family.”

During the episode of India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina had called Archana Puran Singh’s sons jobless, and said that her husband, Parmeet Sethi, doesn’t do anything to make a living. He also made fun of Archana’s job on Kapil Sharma’s show, where she gets paid to laugh on the jokes. Archana has made fun of herself for the same on various occasions in the past.

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Archana Puran Singh says she wasn’t offended

In the video shared on Aary Vlogs, Archana and Aaryamann shared that Samay and Archana speak twice a day, and Aaryamann also shares a great relationship with Samay. “Our relationship is fine and obviously, he is not trying to insult or hurt us. I understand when people say that a line was crossed but honestly, when the person who is the subject and the one who is making the joke… they don’t have a problem, then I don’t think it’s so important for everyone else to get upset,” Aaryamann said and added, “People watching comedy have become too sensitive. It’s a joke.”

Archana said that everyone has their boundaries and while some people get offended with the smallest of things, others never get offended. “When Kapil makes jokes on me, his intent is not to hurt me. When we are backstage, he touches my feet, we hug, we talk with mutual love and respect. We just joke and laugh about it. Similarly with Samay,” Archana said and added, “I didn’t personally get offended by anything.”

She concluded the video by telling the viewers that no one should feel bad or offended on their behalf. “Whoever is out there feeling bad for us, please don’t. I went there knowing what kind of show India’s Got Latent is. Not to be taken seriously, just meant to be fun and laughter, and I am very used to this kind of humour and I didn’t feel bad at all. People keep saying your family was insulted, but it will be an insult if he meant it. He just wanted to create that one moment of laughter for everybody. For me, that was the intent of that punch. I have no regret about Latent,” she concluded.

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What did Samay Raina say on India’s Got Latent?

Archana Puran Singh was a panelist on India’s Got Latent while her sons were sitting in the front row with the audience when Samay Raina made a few jokes on them. “I have seen in your vlogs that neither your husband works, nor your two useless sons. They are sitting here in the first row,” he said, and got a big laugh from the audience.

In the past, Samay has appeared on Aary Vlogs a couple of times. He also gave his home tour on the channel.