Archana Puran Singh recalls ‘traumatic’ time during Comedy Circus: ‘Mother-in-law passed away, I was sitting there laughing’

Archana Puran Singh is excited to be sharing screen space with Shekhar Suman in India’s Laughter Champion. However, this is not her first stint as the judge of a comedy show. Archana was earlier a part of Comedy Circus. With the show, which ran for 10 years, Archana became known for laughing at the drop of a hat.

However, in an interview with ETimes TV, Archana revealed that the production house would use her laughter to boost the contestants and their jokes that didn’t land well. “They would take my laughter reactions on some other jokes and use it for other poor gags or punches,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh revealed that she did have an issue with the production house misusing her reactions and had refused to laugh if they continued to keep doing it, which is when they reduced it. However, she admits that the image that Archana laughs at every joke got stuck in people’s mind, which led to memes. But the actor says she does not mind memes. “With me what has happened now is people have started making memes that I laugh a lot. I don’t have any problem with it. I say keep making memes and jokes on me because I am making a lot of money due to all this,” she said.

During the conversation, Archana also recalled the “traumatic” events which occurred during her stint on Comedy Circus. The actor recalled that her son had broken his leg during a football match in England. He was brought to India for his treatment but she was shooting. Recalling the time, she said, “From inside I was crying but I could not show it on my face.”

It was during the show when Archana’s mother-in-law passed away. The actor recalled when she informed the production house, they wanted her to shoot reactions and leave. “The production house asked me to give the reactions and go. The reactions were laughter and I gave general comments. I still can’t forget I was sitting there laughing and laughing and I was blank in the head. All I could think of was seeing my mother-in-law’s face. It was a traumatic time,” she said.

Archana Puran Singh is currently seen on India’s Laughter Champion, which airs on Sony TV during weekends.