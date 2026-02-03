Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt ‘abandoned’ by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’

Archana Puran Singh revisited one of the most painful chapters of her life, her miscarriage, during an emotional conversation with husband Parmeet Sethi. In the third episode of their series Pyaar Dosti Hai, which explores their marriage and shared journey over the years, the couple spoke candidly about the loss, emotional distance, and their path to parenthood. Parmeet accepted that his behaviour during Archana’s subsequent pregnancy came from lack of awareness.

Archana revealed that during the first four years of their marriage, she had conceived but was unable to carry the pregnancy to term. “I had conceived, but I couldn’t sustain the pregnancy. I was working on a film at the time, and I had a miscarriage,” she shared, describing it as a deeply traumatic experience. “I really wanted to have children, and losing the pregnancy affected me deeply.”

Parmeet shares why he didn’t want children

Parmeet recalled how witnessing Archana’s pain altered his outlook on having children. “Seeing what you went through made me feel that we didn’t really need children. I was very happy with just us,” he said.

Archana then remembered Parmeet telling her that their relationship was complete in itself. “We are so close and there is no space between us for another person,” she recalled him saying. She, however, disagreed. “I told you that a child wouldn’t be an outsider, it would be our own,” Archana said, adding that Parmeet may have been too young at the time to fully understand her longing for motherhood.

The miscarriage occurred while Archana was shooting director Sachin Pilgaonkar’s film, Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai. She admitted the experience left her fearful and uncertain about her future “I was 34. I genuinely thought I was too old and that I might never be able to have children,” she said.

Pregnancy amid grief

Archana’s first successful pregnancy came during an emotionally overwhelming period. She was in Bangkok for a show when she received news of her father’s death. She immediately returned to India, only to learn that his last rites had already been performed.

In the days that followed, while grieving, she noticed unexpected food cravings. “I didn’t realise it then, but I was pregnant,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

Archana felt abandoned during pregnancy

Looking back, Parmeet admitted he failed to offer Archana the support she needed during her pregnancy. “I didn’t support you at all. I was completely clueless. There was a time you needed complete bed rest, and I said I’m going to play football,” he said.

Archana remembered feeling emotionally abandoned. “Here I was, sick, trying to protect my pregnancy after a miscarriage, and he’s going to play football,” she said.

Parmeet acknowledged his lack of awareness. “When you’re young, you’re very self-absorbed. You’re driven by your own dreams and ambitions. I didn’t realise what I was doing,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Sonu Nigam, actor’s team suggested Arijit Singh for Mere Dholna 3.0’: Amaal Mallik says he fought to get singer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Story continues below this ad

The experience, Archana shared, has deeply influenced how she now views relationships and support systems. “As a mother, I don’t want my daughters-in-law to go through what I did. I want my sons to understand that for those nine months, they need to forget themselves and be there for their wives,” she said. “At that time, I felt abandoned. Only later did I understand it came from a lack of awareness.”

Parmeet agreed, calling himself “foolish” in retrospect. “I would never intentionally hurt you. I just didn’t know better,” he said.

Parmeet also said that he believes their son Aaryaman is the reincarnation of Archana’s late father. “He feels like his reincarnation, same humour, same nature,” he said.