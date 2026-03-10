Archana Puran Singh’s family halts 1M+ YouTube channel despite massive earnings, to come back with ‘something new’

Archana Puran Singh and her family started posting content on their YouTube channel towards the end of 2024 and in a little over a year, the channel has grown to a large subscriber base of around 1.18 million subscribers. Now, after posting two videos a week for over a year, Archana recently informed her fans that they would be taking a short break for a few weeks. While the content on her channel will be halted, her son Aaryamann Sethi’s channel, AARY Vlogs, will continue to post vlogs.

In their latest video shared on Tuesday, Archana, along with her husband Parmeet and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, shared, “This is not really sad news but I feel we should share it with our subscribers, with the members of our AAAP ka Parivar. We started this about a year ago and now we want to take a little bit of rest, just for a few weeks. I love you all. You have shown us tremendous love but we hope that you will shower us with even more love when we come back because we love you.”