Archana Puran Singh’s family halts 1M+ YouTube channel despite massive earnings, to come back with ‘something new’
Archana Puran Singh and her family will be taking a break from their vlogs for a short while. The family said that they will return with something new.
Archana Puran Singh and her family started posting content on their YouTube channel towards the end of 2024 and in a little over a year, the channel has grown to a large subscriber base of around 1.18 million subscribers. Now, after posting two videos a week for over a year, Archana recently informed her fans that they would be taking a short break for a few weeks. While the content on her channel will be halted, her son Aaryamann Sethi’s channel, AARY Vlogs, will continue to post vlogs.
In their latest video shared on Tuesday, Archana, along with her husband Parmeet and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, shared, “This is not really sad news but I feel we should share it with our subscribers, with the members of our AAAP ka Parivar. We started this about a year ago and now we want to take a little bit of rest, just for a few weeks. I love you all. You have shown us tremendous love but we hope that you will shower us with even more love when we come back because we love you.”
Parmeet said that they will be trying “something new” when they return and Ayushmaan added, “We will come back with a new perspective and a new energy.” Aaryamann said, “We will do something new, that will be fun. What we did for the last year, we are happy with it. This will be a next step in AAAP ka Parivar’s evolution.” Archana added, “Aary vlogs will continue so you won’t miss us. We will be there on Aary vlogs.”
Archana Puran Singh currently has around 265 videos on her YouTube channel. Her most popular episode is a BTS showcase from The Great Indian Kapil Show, with over 7.6 million views. In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Parmeet shared that YouTube pays them way more than their film and television projects. He said, “If we decide to make this our full-time career, it’ll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us.” He also spoke about the challenges of sharing one’s personal life with the world and said, “You’re offering your entire life for people to see, and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. You need to be shameless, careless, and fearless to do something like that. People’s reactions can start affecting you.”
