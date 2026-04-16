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Archana Puran Singh gets hate for joking about husband Parmeet Sethi, says women leave flirty messages for him: ‘Gate khula hai, le jao’
Archana Puran Singh opened up about the negative comments she has received for joking about her husband Parmeet Sethi in her vlogs.
Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi often poke fun at each other during their vlogs on YouTube. In a recent interaction, Archana spoke about the same and how she deals with women writing flirty messages for her husband in the comments section. She also opened up about the negative comments she has received for joking about her husband in her vlogs.
While speaking to Showsha, Archana, who is promoting her new film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, was asked about the one household object she is possessive about. Responding to the same, she said, “Ladies keep commenting on my vlog ‘Parmeet Sir is so handsome’, and I say ‘gate khula hua hai, jo bhi aake Parmeet ko leke jana chahta hai leke chale jao’ (Come and take Parmeet away).” She later joked, “He is the only household object whom I’m not possessive about.”
Archana explained that just like she joked about her husband in this instance, she does the same in her vlogs. However, not everyone finds it acceptable. She said, “So I have been constantly saying this in my vlog. But there has been one lady has been constantly commenting, ‘Is this the way to talk about your husband? Do you know that people admire him?’ But I am like have you heard of something called a joke. People take it seriously.”
Archana also spoke about her career and how her association with Kapil Sharma’s shows—earlier on television and now on Netflix—has been a source of steady pay cheques, but has also hampered her image as an actor. She said, “I’m not able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is giving me roles. I am not able to act for so many years, because like once I got a call to shoot in Scotland for 25 days, but I could not leave Kapil Sharma show for so many days. However, now the show is on Netflix, but before we used to do 100 episodes per year on television, so I had no time. I had said no to so many films during that time.”
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She added, “Now people have also stopped approaching me. But now we are on Netflix and it is a season by season show so the commitment is not for so many days and I can shoot overseas and travel.”
She also spoke about fighting stereotypes in the film industry and said, “Also, filmmakers are not convinced that I am an actor. They still feel that I am just somebody who sits on a chair and laughs.”
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