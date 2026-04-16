Archana Puran Singh gets hate for joking about husband Parmeet Sethi, says women leave flirty messages for him: ‘Gate khula hai, le jao’

Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi often poke fun at each other during their vlogs on YouTube. In a recent interaction, Archana spoke about the same and how she deals with women writing flirty messages for her husband in the comments section. She also opened up about the negative comments she has received for joking about her husband in her vlogs.

While speaking to Showsha, Archana, who is promoting her new film Toaster with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, was asked about the one household object she is possessive about. Responding to the same, she said, “Ladies keep commenting on my vlog ‘Parmeet Sir is so handsome’, and I say ‘gate khula hua hai, jo bhi aake Parmeet ko leke jana chahta hai leke chale jao’ (Come and take Parmeet away).” She later joked, “He is the only household object whom I’m not possessive about.”