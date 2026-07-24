Archana Puran Singh on treating sons’ partners as daughters: ‘Won’t repeat what I faced’

Actor Archana Puran Singh keeps sharing fun vlogs with her family – husband Parmeet Sethi, and children Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. The videos also keep featuring her sons’ partners Yogita Bihani and Samiksha Shetty. The actor couple has welcomed the partners of their two sons with open arms, calling them their own daughters. In a recent interview, Archana revealed that the acceptance comes naturally because she loves her sons.

During a conversation with IANS, Archana got candid about her bond with Yogita and Samiksha. She shared that having a cordial relationship with them has never felt difficult because they have become an important part of the family. “You just have to be human. You love your children,” she said, adding that if you love your children and they have chosen someone to be their life partner, you automatically start loving them.

‘I have two daughters now’

During the chat, the actor also revealed that her own experience as a daughter-in-law formed the way she wants to handle the next generation in her family. She expressed that it was an intentional decision to not repeat any unpleasant parts she may have gone through herself. “There’s a saying that if something happened to you, you’ll do the same. But there’s also the opposite, that you’ll never do what happened to you,” she said.

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Archana explained that if anything bad happened to her as a daughter-in-law, she would never repeat it. The actor added that her family has expanded in the best way possible. “I had two sons before. Now I have two daughters too. If you look at it from that perspective, there will be no difference,” she admitted.

Archana Puran Singh hopes to break stereotypes

According to her, showing kindness, love and respect is a part of being a good human being. She doesn’t want to be called great, but its genuinely who she is and that’s how she wants to behave with her future daughters-in-law. “So I don’t think I deserve any special mention for this,” Archana said.

The actor also talked about the stereotypical impression of a mother-in-law that is shown in TV dramas. She thinks that they don’t represent the actual reality, and that many families have loving and respectful relationships. “The ones who come into the limelight are those shown in television soaps, the bad mother-in-law. That’s a stereotypical image. Nowadays, there are very few stereotypical mothers-in-law, and I hope by the time I become one, that stereotype will be over.”

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Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi tied the knot in 1992. Her elder son Aaryamann Sethi was born in 1996, while they welcomed their younger son Ayushmaan Sethi in 1998.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Archana was most recently seen in the web series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which premiered on July 24 on Prime Video.