‘10 years, zero offers’: Archana Puran Singh makes shocking revelation about film career

Although Archana Puran Singh is a beloved figure in the television industry, having appeared in several successful shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and The Great Indian Kapil Show, she feels that her film career never truly took off. While she has appeared in quite a few movies over the years, Archana believes attractive roles come her way only rarely.

Even though many predicted that her acting career would soar after her widely appreciated performance in director Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan (2012), starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and Prachi Desai in the lead roles, Archana recently admitted that wasn’t how things turned out. She also lamented having had to pass on a few films due to her hectic television schedule.

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‘Not a single offer in 10 years’: Archana Puran Singh

“After Bol Bachchan had released, I got calls from trade analysts, who told me that I would be flooded with offers. I told them that I would call them the moment I get the first offer. Ten years passed by, and I didn’t have a reason to call them. I didn’t get a single offer for those ten years. Our industry is very peculiar,” she told News18.

Archana added that the situation remains the same even after her widely appreciated performances in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024) and Vivek Daschaudary’s Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer Toaster (2026). This is despite the fact that her YouTube vlogs have also been immensely popular among netizens.

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“I do get brand endorsement offers but acting offers are still not coming my way. It’s not like I’ve been flooded with offers even after Toaster. Great roles aren’t coming in yet. I would want to reiterate that line for all the filmmakers out there. I want to act, but our industry is very different, and it’s okay, I guess.”

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Archana Puran Singh on hectic TV schedules and missed opportunities

Taking a deep dive into the matter to understand what could be contributing to her predicament, she observed, “There could be so many reasons. A lot of filmmakers thought that I was busy doing comedy shows and so, I wouldn’t be able to give them my dates. When I was doing the show on TV, I couldn’t even do the few films that would be offered to me. I couldn’t have done a 15-day schedule in Scotland.”

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Over the years, Archana has also appeared in movies such as Jalwa (1987), Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Masti (2004), Krrish (2006), Love Story 2050 (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Housefull 4 (2019), and Nadaaniyan (2025).

What’s next for Archana Puran Singh?

Archana Puran Singh is currently gearing up for the release of the Amazon Prime Video streaming series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur. Also starring Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, and Abhimanyu Singh, the show premieres on Friday, July 24.