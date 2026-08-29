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Archana Puran Singh calls laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes ‘toughest’: ‘Ek job hai, vo bhi…’
India's Got Latent 2: As comedian Samay Raina welcomed Archana Puran Singh and Orry on the panel, he took postshots at Parmeet Sethi and Archana earning big bucks by 'laughing on Kapil Sharma's shows'.
Comedian Samay Raina is back with another hilarious episode of his controversial Netflix show – India’s Got Latent 2. And this time, he welcomed Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, and Sharon Verma in the guest panel. At one point, he age shamed Archana and asked her to share her plastic surgeon’s number. He also joked about the actor’s iconic laugh and made her admit that laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes is the ‘toughest work’.
“For the first time when I saw you, it was when you played Miss Breganza. I am a big fan. From that time till now, you haven’t aged a single day,” said Samay. As soon as she thanked him, he said, “You have aged decades.” ”
After ageing decades, if I still look like this, then learn something from me,” Archana replied. “Then, please give me your plastic surgeon’s number,” Samay said, leaving her in splits.
Archana Puran Singh, who has around 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube, has been vlogging with her family since 2024. The comedian asked the audience if they’ve watched her vlogs. “I have seen in your vlogs that neither your husband works, nor your two useless sons. They are sitting here in the first row,” Samay pointed out.
ALSO READ | Archana Puran Singh’s son, once rejected in 100 auditions, to buy 1st home with YouTube fee
“I told you beforehand that don’t sit in the front row, because this is not how you get fame, this is how you get insulted,” Archana looked at her sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, and emphasised. “You know how you get fame?” Samay shot back, and instantly mimicked Archana’s signature laugh.
When Samay Raina teased the actor about not taking her job of ‘laughing’ seriously, Archana told him that it’s the most difficult task. “That’s the toughest work,” she said. “Laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes is tough?” Without thinking twice, Archana Puran Singh said, “Yes”. She immediately realised her mistake and said, “I fell right into that one.”
“Ek job hai, kahin vo bhi na chale jaaye,” Samay said.
Samay didn’t leave any stone unturned to take humorous digs at Archana’s husband, actor Parmeet Sethi. When Archana and Parmeet started dating in 1988, she had already achieved recognition after Jalwa (1987), while he was still finding his space in the industry. “I never thought of money when I was dating,” said Archana, during a conversation about what women want. “Ya, but your husband did,” Samay replied. To which, Archana added, “Maybe.”
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 episodes drop every two weeks, on YouTube and Netflix.
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