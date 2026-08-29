Archana Puran Singh calls laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes ‘toughest’: ‘Ek job hai, vo bhi…’

Comedian Samay Raina is back with another hilarious episode of his controversial Netflix show – India’s Got Latent 2. And this time, he welcomed Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, and Sharon Verma in the guest panel. At one point, he age shamed Archana and asked her to share her plastic surgeon’s number. He also joked about the actor’s iconic laugh and made her admit that laughing on Kapil Sharma’s jokes is the ‘toughest work’.

“For the first time when I saw you, it was when you played Miss Breganza. I am a big fan. From that time till now, you haven’t aged a single day,” said Samay. As soon as she thanked him, he said, “You have aged decades.” ”