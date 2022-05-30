Archana Puran Singh on 7-year age gap with husband Parmeet Sethi, being more successful: ‘We are too much in love’

Archana Puran Singh calls her love story with husband Parmeet Sethi, on the lines of Bollywood classic Abhimaan (1973) where the wife is more successful. She however feels society should not endorse stereotypes around the man being less famous than the woman.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are one unconventional couple who dared to take the plunge against their families’ reservations at a time when age gap was a huge factor. Archana is seven years elder to Parmeet, but she said when they tied the knot in 1992, they were “too much in love” to let such things matter.

Archana was speaking to Times of India, where she opened up about how after being in a four-year-long relationship with Parmeet, decision to get married seemed obvious to her.

Archana is remembered for her roles in films like Jalwa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Masi, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan, apart from iconic TV show Shrimaan Shrimati. Today, she is a household name for serving as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, after replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019.

As Kapil Sharma’s popular celebrity talk show is headed for a break in June, Archana will be seen judging India’s Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman.

Archana further said that despite being know for her loud laughter on television, it’s the other way round at home, where she’s the “joker” with Parmeet and her two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan cracking jokes on her.