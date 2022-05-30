scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read

Archana Puran Singh on 7-year age gap with husband Parmeet Sethi, being more successful: ‘We are too much in love’

Archana Puran Singh opened up about her seven years age gap with husband Parmeet Sethi and how she fought all social and family reservation to get married to him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 4:39:58 pm
archana puran singh parmeet sethi marriageArchana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married in 1992. (Photo: Instagram/Parmeet Sethi)

Archana Puran Singh calls her love story with husband Parmeet Sethi, on the lines of Bollywood classic Abhimaan (1973) where the wife is more successful. She however feels society should not endorse stereotypes around the man being less famous than the woman.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are one unconventional couple who dared to take the plunge against their families’ reservations at a time when age gap was a huge factor. Archana is seven years elder to Parmeet, but she said when they tied the knot in 1992, they were “too much in love” to let such things matter.

Archana was speaking to Times of India, where she opened up about how after being in a four-year-long relationship with Parmeet, decision to get married seemed obvious to her.

Archana is remembered for her roles in films like Jalwa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Masi, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan, apart from iconic TV show Shrimaan Shrimati. Today, she is a household name for serving as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, after replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

As Kapil Sharma’s popular celebrity talk show is headed for a break in June, Archana will be seen judging India’s Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman.

Also read |Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by India’s Laughter Champion, to be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman

Archana further said that despite being know for her loud laughter on television, it’s the other way round at home, where she’s the “joker” with Parmeet and her two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan cracking jokes on her.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, 6 celebrity photos
Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora: 6 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement