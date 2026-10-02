Archana Puran Singh’s family, earning more than ever with YouTube, buys another Mumbai villa

Archana Puran Singh became a vlogger nearly two years ago and since then, both her sons have also started their own YouTube channels. Archana often shares her life on her YouTube channel and her older son, Aaryamann Sethi, has been sharing his life via his daily vlogs. Now, the family has bought another bungalow in Madh Island and in the latest vlog, Archana and her family gave a tour of their new house.

This house is located just a few metres away from their main house, which houses Archana’s entire family, along with her husband Parmeet Sethi, her sons, and their respective romantic partners. Archana’s mother and Parmeet’s father also live in the same home. They also own the house next door which is being redone by Aaryamann for him and his fiance Yogita.

In the new vlog, all six members of the family gave a detailed tour of the new house. They also had a picnic in the new house’s gazebo.

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Parmeet shared that the house is the same size as their main house, and is just as spacious. From the outside, it is evident that both these houses were constructed similarly, and have identical architecture.

The entryway to Archana Puran Singh new house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The entryway to Archana Puran Singh new house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

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The house has two floors, with the ground floor largely serving as the living room area, and the kitchen. The family shared that they can shoot their food videos from here as the kitchen is done up quite well. Yogita Bihani, who is Aaryamann’s fiance, commented that other families think about placing their furniture but since they all vlog, their first thought was about camera placement.

The living area. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The living area. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Another section of the living room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) Another section of the living room. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The garden area outside the house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The garden area outside the house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The family discussed that Yogita record her videos and Samiksha could host her Yoga classes from this house. Archana also suggested that the three women of the house could have a room as a walk-in closet.

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The house has three bedrooms – with three en suite bathrooms. There are many large windows with ample sunlight flowing through the house. The house is surrounded by a garden area, which holds a gazebo as well. The house also has two balconies, with spacious stairs.

The first bedroom of the new house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The first bedroom of the new house. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The second bedroom has a balcony. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The second bedroom has a balcony. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The garden view from the balcony. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The garden view from the balcony. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The master bedroom. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The master bedroom. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

There is also a large terrace which looks over the greenery surrounding the house. Parmeet said that the view from the terrace is “no less than Goa.”

The view from the terrace. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube) The view from the terrace. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

The family had previously visited many other homes and vlogged their journey as they were planning to buy another house in the area.

In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Parmeet had decoded the economics of YouTube and said, “If we decide to make this our full-time career, it’ll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us.” Describing this phase as the “era of vlogging,” he added, “I heard somewhere that 90% of people turn to YouTube for entertainment, and the remaining 10% includes all television and OTT platforms combined.”