Archana Puran Singh gets emotional touring son Aaryamann’s house: ‘My boy is a man now’

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Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aaryamann Sethi, who has been renovating his home for nearly a year now, recently gave his fans a tour of his new bungalow in Mumbai’s Madh Island. In his latest vlog, he shared the reactions of his family touring his home for the first time. While Parmeet has been deeply involved in the renovation process, this was Archana’s first time touring the house. Aaryamann’s brother Ayushmaan and his fiance Samiksha also toured the house along with the family.
As Aaryamann welcomed his family into the house, he said that he was “full of nerves, very excited and happy” as this was the first time his mother was going to visit his home. His fiance, Yogita Bihani, who has also been involved in the renovation process, was not present for the vlog as she was shooting for a new project.
As Archana set foot in the house, she exclaimed with excitement, “I can’t believe this.” She added, “I am gobsmacked. Everything is so beautifully made.” Ayushmaan added, “I didn’t expect this. I am so proud of you.”
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Archana then emotionally said as she hugged her son, “Every time these kids went out, to New York, or the UK to study… The umbilical cord starts to wither slowly. Finally, the umbilical cord is going to get separated.” She then laughed and added, “My boy becomes a man.”
As the family toured the house and expressed their excitement over the interiors, Archana said, “I am shocked that he knows so much about interiors.” Parmeet added, “You win my pat on the back.” Ayushmaan complimented the house’s interiors and said, “Very few people have such inventive ideas.”
Archana Puran Singh kept repeating that even she wants to redo her home now and said that this house was “beyond my wildest dreams or imagination.” As everyone praised Aaryamann’s interior design skills, he credited his father Parmeet for guiding him through the process. “This thank you goes mostly to my father. He is the guru,” he said.
Aaryamann Sethi started his YouTube channel in July 2025 and has often said that apart from his career as a musician, it was his journey as a vlogger that made him financially self-sufficient. His YouTube channel currently has over 385K subscribers.
Archana Puran Singh’s YouTube channel has over 1.3 million subscribers. Her younger son, Ayushmaan, also started his YouTube channel recently and currently has 89K subscribers.