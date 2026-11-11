Archana Puran Singh gets emotional touring son Aaryamann’s house: ‘My boy is a man now’

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s son Aaryamann Sethi, who has been renovating his home for nearly a year now, recently gave his fans a tour of his new bungalow in Mumbai’s Madh Island. In his latest vlog, he shared the reactions of his family touring his home for the first time. While Parmeet has been deeply involved in the renovation process, this was Archana’s first time touring the house. Aaryamann’s brother Ayushmaan and his fiance Samiksha also toured the house along with the family.

As Aaryamann welcomed his family into the house, he said that he was “full of nerves, very excited and happy” as this was the first time his mother was going to visit his home. His fiance, Yogita Bihani, who has also been involved in the renovation process, was not present for the vlog as she was shooting for a new project.