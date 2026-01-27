Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running’: Archana Puran Singh says she ‘resented’ supporting husband Parmeet Sethi
Archana Puran Singh spoke about doing 'C-grade, cheap films' to survive even as husband Parmeet Sethi, who was struggling at time, refused suboptimal offers as he didn't want to jeopardise his career.
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 33 years, but like most couples, they too faced a tough phase in their marriage and have been open about it. Recently, on Archana’s YouTube channel, the couple spoke candidly about how Archana did “C-grade, cheap films” to survive and keep food on the table. On the other hand, Parmeet, who found success later in his career, waited for lead roles in the film industry and didn’t take suboptimal roles as he felt that could derail his journey.
Speaking on the channel, Archana admitted, “When I married you, I was like ‘Yes, I am the one who is earning’. But somewhere I had repressed my feminine side, which wanted someone to provide, which wanted me to lean on someone and look up to him, just like my mother looked up to my father. This was going on inside me. At that time, I didn’t know that this was going on inside me. I must be sending mixed signal to you also, because sometimes I would be like it doesn’t matter I am earning, but sometimes I would nudge you to earn and prod you for rejecting projects.”
Archana further admitted to doing C-grade films just to survive in Mumbai and keep the kitchen running. “Another mantra of mine is, I never say no to work. Now I have started saying no to some work. The result of that was that I did very bad films. I did C-grade films. Because my mindset was to put bread and butter on the table. At that time, I felt like if you had stepped up, I wouldn’t have to do that work.”
Parmeet shared his perspective and explained how he is seven years younger than Archana, which is why it took him time to build his career. “At that time, my point of view was that your career had already played out, but my career was forming, and I thought that if I take one misstep, then I would be completely out of the industry. I was trying to become the hero for the longest time.” Archana argued, “I also wanted to become a heroine.” While Parmeet explained to her, “But you were seven years elder to me and ahead of me in career.”
Archana later admitted her mistake and reflected on her journey, saying, “I should have remembered that you are seven years behind me. I was thinking that I also wanted to become a heroine, but when that didn’t pan out, I diversified, I became an anchor, a comic lady, I did side roles, bad films, C-grade films, cheap films, but I retained my dignity. In all of that, if I would not have maintained my dignity, I would not have been where I am today.”
