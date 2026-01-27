‘I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running’: Archana Puran Singh says she ‘resented’ supporting husband Parmeet Sethi

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been married for 33 years, but like most couples, they too faced a tough phase in their marriage and have been open about it. Recently, on Archana’s YouTube channel, the couple spoke candidly about how Archana did “C-grade, cheap films” to survive and keep food on the table. On the other hand, Parmeet, who found success later in his career, waited for lead roles in the film industry and didn’t take suboptimal roles as he felt that could derail his journey.

Speaking on the channel, Archana admitted, “When I married you, I was like ‘Yes, I am the one who is earning’. But somewhere I had repressed my feminine side, which wanted someone to provide, which wanted me to lean on someone and look up to him, just like my mother looked up to my father. This was going on inside me. At that time, I didn’t know that this was going on inside me. I must be sending mixed signal to you also, because sometimes I would be like it doesn’t matter I am earning, but sometimes I would nudge you to earn and prod you for rejecting projects.”