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Archana Puran Singh recalls being caned 10 times as a 6-year-old: ‘Your life is destroyed’
Archana Puran Singh said that her teachers were quite disappointed in her when she decided to become an actor.
In her YouTube vlogs, Archana Puran Singh often talks about her childhood in Dehradun and she often remembers those days with utmost fondness. But in a recent interview, Archana recalled a quite unpleasant memory from her school days. Archana shared that when she was just six years old, she was caned 10 times by the school’s head nun.
In a chat with Fever FM, Archana was asked if she was ever called to the principal’s office and she shared, “I was caned when I was in first standard. I was taken to the head nun. It was a long cane and she called me ‘wicked child’ and she caned me 10 times on my hand. I was 6 years old. I don’t remember what I did but I only remember getting caned.”
Archana shared that in her school, the teachers wouldn’t ask them to become a ‘murga’, but they were asked to kneel in the corridor. “The nuns at our school wouldn’t say ‘bakra’ or ‘murga’ but we were told, ‘Kneel down, my wicked child’. So we would kneel down outside the class. It was very humiliating in a convent school because we were all supposed to be very good children. I loved my school but they had different rules,” she said.
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In the same chat, Archana also revealed that she was a topper, but also notorious for being naughty. And when she decided to become an actor, her teachers were quite disappointed in her. “I was a topper, a front bencher but I was also very naughty so my teachers would always say, ‘What a waste of your talent and ability.’ And when I became an actor, they said, ‘We thought you would become an IAS, IFS, but you became an actor. Your whole life has been destroyed now.’,” she recalled.
Archana grew up in the mountain town of Dehradun and moved to Delhi to pursue her college education from Lady Shri Ram College. She was only 18-19 when she moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue a career in the movies. Currently, Archana is promoting her Prime Video series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Her career as a YouTuber took off a couple of years ago when she started uploading her family vlogs. Her YouTube channel has around 1.29 million subscribers as of July 28.
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