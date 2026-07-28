Archana Puran Singh recalls being caned 10 times as a 6-year-old: ‘Your life is destroyed’

In her YouTube vlogs, Archana Puran Singh often talks about her childhood in Dehradun and she often remembers those days with utmost fondness. But in a recent interview, Archana recalled a quite unpleasant memory from her school days. Archana shared that when she was just six years old, she was caned 10 times by the school’s head nun.

In a chat with Fever FM, Archana was asked if she was ever called to the principal’s office and she shared, “I was caned when I was in first standard. I was taken to the head nun. It was a long cane and she called me ‘wicked child’ and she caned me 10 times on my hand. I was 6 years old. I don’t remember what I did but I only remember getting caned.”