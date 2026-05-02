Archana Puran Singh to buy another property in Madh Island; sons Aaryamann, Ayushmaan to co-invest

Archana Puran Singh is eyeing another property in Madh Island, and this time, the journey is being documented by her son Aaryamann. The family recently stepped out on a house-hunting spree with their trusted broker, who also happens to be Parmeet Sethi’s cousin, and has helped them secure some of their best investments over the years.

In the vlog, Aaryamann casually asked his mother, “Maa, have you come to buy a house?” Archana clarified, “We’re not buying yet—we’re just exploring investment options.” Husband Parmeet Sethi added with a laugh, “We don’t really have the money, but most of our purchases have happened like this only.”

Aaryamann then surprised his parents by saying, “This time, you have me to support you financially.” He added that he plans to invest with them, even if it means taking a loan. They shared in the video that Archana and Parmeet’s younger son Ayushmaan would also be investing in the property. The family toured several properties, including one that was used as a shooting location for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Archana fondly recalled meeting Kapil Sharma there during the film’s shoot, but admitted the house was too expensive for them.

At one point, Aaryamann asked her directly, “I know you want to buy, but can you really?” Archana responded with a story from her early days in Mumbai: “When I first came to this city, I had just Rs 5 in my pocket but bought things worth Rs 100. At the end of the day, all you need is a little money and a lot of courage.”

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After exploring multiple options, the family visited a sea-facing property that Archana had previously seen. “The last time I came here, the owner wasn’t willing to sell. But now, it’s on the market,” she shared. Archana also reminisced about buying two bungalows in Madh Island nearly 25 years ago. “I was very particular about the land size. I wanted a spacious bungalow, not just a small house,” she said.

Earlier, on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s podcast, she had revealed how she insisted on buying two properties despite Parmeet’s initial hesitation. “I got quite a cheap deal back then, that’s how I ended up buying it. Parmeet is someone who was used to living in flats like any other Mumbai person and I was someone who had grown up in a bungalow in Dehradun. You have bigger houses in smaller cities. I was quite clear about it… I was like, if you want to buy a bungalow… it cannot be just three rooms in it. It is not even a bungalow if you don’t have at least six-seven huge rooms. He joked about divorcing me if I bought two, but I went ahead anyway.”

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Today, those investments have paid off significantly. “I recently bought a third property there. The value has grown nearly eight times,” she added.