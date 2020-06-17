Arbaaz Khan to take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap

Arbaaz Khan bankrolled Abhinav Kashyap directorial Dabangg. Arbaaz Khan bankrolled Abhinav Kashyap directorial Dabangg.

Actor Arbaaz Khan is set to take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap over the Dabangg director’s allegation that Arbaaz, along with his superstar brother Salman Khan and family, sabotaged his career.

Arbaaz confirmed to indianexpress.com his decision to respond legally to Abhinav’s claims. The director, who made his Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-led blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, in a scathing Facebook post has alleged that the Khan family bullied him post which he quit making films.

“Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing,” read an excerpt from his post.

Abhinav Kashyap’s second film was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Besharam (2011), which failed at the box-office. His post came days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself. The filmmaker appealed to the government to have a detailed investigation around his death.

