Arbaaz Khan to host chat show featuring Bollywood legends

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Thursday said he is set to host The Invincibles, a new chat show featuring some of the legends of Hindi cinema.

Billed as a “nostalgia trip”, the upcoming six-part chat series will fete industry veterans, including his father, celebrated writer Salim Khan and his stepmother, actor Helen as well as writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran stars Waheeda Rahman, Shatrughan Sinha and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

“Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evokes nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

“This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up close and personal. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process,” Arbaaz Khan, who also serves as a host on celebrity show Pinch, said in a statement.

The first episode, starring Salim Khan, will premiere tomorrow on an entertainment portal with new episodes airing every Friday.