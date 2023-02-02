scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Arbaaz Khan to host chat show featuring Bollywood legends

Arbaaz Khan is all set to host a new chat show The Invincibles and his father Salim Khan is the first guest of the show.

arbaaz khanArbaaz Khan will soon be hosting a talk show. (Photo: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Thursday said he is set to host The Invincibles, a new chat show featuring some of the legends of Hindi cinema.

Billed as a “nostalgia trip”, the upcoming six-part chat series will fete industry veterans, including his father, celebrated writer Salim Khan and his stepmother, actor Helen as well as writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran stars Waheeda Rahman, Shatrughan Sinha and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

“Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evokes nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.

 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

“This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up close and personal. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process,” Arbaaz Khan, who also serves as a host on celebrity show Pinch, said in a statement.

The first episode, starring Salim Khan, will premiere tomorrow on an entertainment portal with new episodes airing every Friday.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:30 IST
