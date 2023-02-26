Arbaaz Khan says Helen was quite hesistant to be on his show: ‘Had to shoot the pilot with my father to convince her’

In a bid to evoke nostalgia and bring out untold stories of yesteryear stars, Arbaaz Khan recently launched his chat show The Invincibles. The first episode saw his father Salim Khan open up about his career and his relationship with Helen, which created a furore in his family life. Javed Akhtar, on the other hand, spoke about his ups and downs, split with Salim, and marriage with Shabana Azmi. However, it was the third episode featuring Helen that caught the attention of the audience. Probably for the first time, the actor opened up about falling in love with a married man and trying to find a place in the Khan family. Her candid conversation and raw emotions came as a surprise and her heartfelt conversation with Arbaaz left many touched.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Arbaaz shared how Helen was quite against being featured on his show. And while Helen knew he would handle the conversation sensitively, given she is a private person, she wasn’t sure about it. “I had to shoot a pilot episode with my father to show her. I told her this is what I want to do,” the actor shared with a laugh.

He added that while she had full ‘confidence’ in him, she is known to be a private person and was thus hesitant. He also added that not just Helen, there were a few other celebrities, who he had approached, but refused.

Arbaaz shared, “They had their own reasons to not do the show. Some didn’t want to be in the limelight again. They do not want glorification or validation. My father still gets excited when people call him to say they liked the episode. Unko accha lagta hai, taareef hoti hai ke itna khoobsurat conversation tha (He likes it when people compliment what a beautiful conversation it was). Similarly, Helen aunty was also so happy that everyone liked her episode. She called me to say how everyone watched it. I won’t name anyone but many did say no to me. Maybe after this series, I will be able to convince them to come on board.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Interviewing loved ones on camera can be tricky business where you are caught between getting good content and protecting their emotions. We asked if he had a prior chat with the guests about keeping some topics off the chart or if some conversations were chopped off later. “Honestly, it was understood that I will not go and provoke those sensitive conversations. There was no need also as the show is not designed that way. We aren’t trying to create something controversial here. In about 30 minutes, we are trying to bring out these legends’ lives and their film careers. It’s done purely with the intention to help the younger generation know about them and what they felt at different stages in their lives. It’s not about a particular subject where I corner them or badger them about it,” he shared.

Talking about getting his family members to open up in front of the camera, the actor-turned-host said that while people may think it was “easy” for him, it wasn’t so. He added, “Some of the compliments that I got were not for being a family but as an interviewer. Shekhar Suman called me and said ‘great you’ve got legends to come and speak, but I called for you’. He said how I was doing an amazing job and keeping the dignity while allowing my guests to open up. Sensitivity and understanding are the X factors of this show. Shekhar said that he understood how tough this job was, as he has done it for a living. Also, the kind of feedback that I’ve received is just so heartwarming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Arbaaz Khan also added that given the feedback he’s been receiving, he plans to have another season. The actor said the remaining episodes will also celebrate the legends’ honesty and bravery and get people to know about their different sides. “In the world right now, everything is in disguise and manipulated. People are projecting what they are not. People are coming on social media and crying about their personal life. It’s become a joke and audiences can read through them. This is why when we have these people come and bare their hearts out and indulge in some raw conversations, everyone is connecting with it. The smokescreen through which we see celebrities are getting cleaned through this show. And hence, everyone is enjoying it.”

Advertisement

New episodes of The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan drops on Friday.