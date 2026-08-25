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Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan pranked, gets mistaken for ‘OnlyFans model Sunny Sultan’
Arbaan Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan shared a new video from Athens where he was pranked by his crew-members.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, who started his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani in 2024, recently shared a new video from Athens, Greece, where he was pranked by his crew members. The video has Arhaan and his crew members spending 24 hours in Athens as they explore various historical sites across the city, and also visit some cafes and restaurants. Arhaan’s co-host Adi said that he hired an actor to prank Arhaan, and the prank left Arhaan in a state of panic.
Arhaan Khan pranked, gets recognised as an OnlyFans model
“I wanted to make sure that Arhaan leaves Greece with a core memory, so we created a fake website filled with deepfakes of Arhaan as a Lebanese OnlyFans model. And then, I hired a paid actor to recognise him on the streets,” Adi shared and added, “He always gets recognised as Arhaan Khan everywhere, but this was the first time he was going to be recognised as Sunny Sultan.”
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In the video, an actor approaches Arhaan Khan for a selfie and recognises him as Sunny Sultan, an OnlyFans model. “Who is Sunny Sultan?” Arhaan wondered out loud and the actor, pretending to be a fan, pulled out his phone and showed him the fake website with Arhaan’s deepfakes that Arhaan’s crew had created.
Arhaan started laughing hysterically and said, “I guess I will go by Sunny Sultan now. Should I change my wardrobe?” But soon enough, he was in a state of panic. Adi then revealed that he was being pranked and Arhaan breathed a sigh of relief. He said, “I was starting to come to terms with it that this is just happening, and I just found out about it.”
When Malaika Arora shared why Arhaan Khan does not want to have children
Arhaan Khan’s mother Malaika had recently shared that his outlook is completely different from hers. Recalling one of their chats, she shared with Times Entertainment, “He told me, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna get married, no? So please forget the fact that you’re gonna have grandkids.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Why would I want to bring kids into this world with the AQI at 500 and AQI at 1000? Why would I want to do that?’ He says, ‘It’s just not worth it.’ So we were just having this random conversation. He said that, and I was like, ‘Are you crazy?’ I was like, ‘No, you’ve got to experience all of it.”
About Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan is a co-owner of the restaurant Scarlett House in Mumbai along with his mother Malaika Arora. He was an assistant director on Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Earlier, there were rumours that Arhaan might be making his acting debut in a film directed by Vikram Phadnis. However, Vikram shared with Bombay Times that Arhaan was working with him as an assistant director.
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