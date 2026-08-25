Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan pranked, gets mistaken for ‘OnlyFans model Sunny Sultan’

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, who started his YouTube channel Dumb Biryani in 2024, recently shared a new video from Athens, Greece, where he was pranked by his crew members. The video has Arhaan and his crew members spending 24 hours in Athens as they explore various historical sites across the city, and also visit some cafes and restaurants. Arhaan’s co-host Adi said that he hired an actor to prank Arhaan, and the prank left Arhaan in a state of panic.

Arhaan Khan pranked, gets recognised as an OnlyFans model

“I wanted to make sure that Arhaan leaves Greece with a core memory, so we created a fake website filled with deepfakes of Arhaan as a Lebanese OnlyFans model. And then, I hired a paid actor to recognise him on the streets,” Adi shared and added, “He always gets recognised as Arhaan Khan everywhere, but this was the first time he was going to be recognised as Sunny Sultan.”