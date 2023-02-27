scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Arbaaz Khan says Pathaan’s blockbuster success ‘perfect payback’ for Shah Rukh Khan: ‘For all that he and his family have gone through…’

Arbaaz Khan said Pathaan success is good for the film industry as it reiterates the belief that people still want to go to cinema halls to catch a good movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz KhanPathaan released on January 25 amid several protests but registered an earth-shattering opening at the box office. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz khan/Instagram)
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan says Pathaan was a much needed blockbuster not only for the Hindi film industry, which was going through a low phase, but also for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had a tough time personally in the last few years.

Pathaan was Shah Rukh’s first release after his 2018 film Zero. While the superstar was working on the big scale actioner, his son Aryan was arrested in 2021 on charges of possessing drugs. Nine months later, Aryan was given a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In an interview with DNA, Arbaaz said Pathaan success was “really important” and said the Siddharth Anand directorial was a “deserving entertaining” film.

“And it was perfectly-timed. More so for Shah Rukh (Khan), for all that he and his family have gone through last two years, I think this was a payback for the poor fellow. It was a very deserving, entertaining film and Shah Rukh was best in it,” Arbaaz was quoted as saying.

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting stint: ‘He couldn’t bring niceness to small screen, people must’ve found him fake’

Arbaaz Khan said a success like Pathaan is “good for the industry” as well as it reiterates the belief that people still want to go to cinema halls to catch a good film. “The audience doesn’t care what’s being written about someone… If you will allow a smooth release, they will come. If you create distress or vandalise theatres, then they won’t risk their lives for it. But if you genuinely want to know whether they will boycott it, they won’t,” he added.

Also Read |Pathaan box office day 33: Shah Rukh Khan starrer has a winning fifth weekend, makes thrice as much as Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

Pathaan released on January 25 amid protests by right wing groups. The film, however, had an earth-shattering opening at the box office and broke almost all box office records. It has now emerged as the biggest film in the history of Hindi cinema.

Arbaaz recently turned chat show host with The Invincibles, where he is seen in conversation with yesteryear celebrities.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 17:29 IST
Salman Khurshid writes: Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congess Plenary have underscored Rahul Gandhi’s special connect with the people

