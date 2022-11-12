Arbaaz Khan says he will always stand by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan: ‘Agar bhai bhai ke saath khada nahi hoga…’

Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is presently promoting his series Tanaav, spoke about the importance of supporting one’s family, no matter what the circumstances are. The actor said in an interview that, “Agar bhai bhai ko support nahi karega, toh kaun karega? (If the brothers don’t support each other, who will?)”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about his relationship with his son Arhaan Khan and said that he would support him in any situation. “Of course, we are friends. I never wanted to have that scenario where he would hesitate to call me. I have to build that confidence. If I don’t stand by him then who will?”

Arbaaz then thought back on how people troll him for sticking up for his family through difficult times. “Kaun karega agar family nahi karegi toh? Kaun sudharega? (Who will support you if your family doesn’t? Who will explain?)” he said. He said that when a person makes a mistake, his family—whether it be his brother, parents, wife, or son—should stand by him and support him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

“This is something one has to understand on a deeper level about how human beings function. I want that scenario so that my child does not go elsewhere looking for advice,” he added.

Salman Khan has always had a solid support system in Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Following a death threat against the actor, Arbaaz and Sohail were recently snapped in front of Salman’s residence in Mumbai. Sohail and Arbaaz were seen talking to the police and the security stationed outside Salman’s house.

Also read | Amol Palekar-Tina Ambani’s Baton Baton Mein explains why relationships without labels aren’t always the best idea

Arbaaz had earlier said in an interview with Pinkvilla that his family was his support system when he was going through the divorce with Malaika Arora. “My family, we siblings are there for each other. We don’t interfere in our personal lives. Salman has his own personal equation. I have my own personal equation. We are sometimes not even a part of each other’s celebration or happiness. But we are definitely there when somebody is down,” he said.