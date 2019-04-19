Arbaaz Khan on Salman Khan in Dabangg 3: It didn’t take him a second to become Chulbul Pandey

Ahead of Bharat, Salman Khan has already started shooting for his next film Dabangg 3. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Arbaaz Khan spoke about getting back to Dabangg and how Salman perfectly slipped into character, seven years after Dabangg 2.

Salman has already shot for a song in Indore and Arbaaz was just surprised when he saw his brother on the sets. He said, “I was very surprised when I went on the first day of the shoot. Salman has done a lot of work after Dabangg 2. It has been seven years, but the moment he put on that moustache and gave the first shot, I thought this man lives this character. He just lives it. It didn’t take him a second to get the same attitude and dialect. It was perfect. I was like, ‘Wow, this guy has made this character his own’.”

The Dabangg franchise started in the year 2010 and the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap. The second film was helmed by Arbaaz Khan himself, but for the third film, Prabhudheva has been roped in as the director.

Prabhudheva also directed Salman starrer Wanted (2009), which started a new chapter in the Bollywood superstar’s career.

With Dabangg 3, Arbaaz assured that they will leave no stone unturned in impressing the audience. He said, “We know this is a very loved franchise and Chulbul Pandey is a very loved character. We know that there is a big loyalty base. We will leave no stone unturned to make the audience feel that they have got something fresh, new and exciting. We are very conscious of it.”

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on Christmas 2019.