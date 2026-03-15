Arbaz Khan’s Ramzan vlog shows brother Zakir Khan hospitalised, watching cricket in a five-star-like suite

Weeks after announcing he’s taking a sabbatical owing to health reasons, Zakir Khan was seen hospitalized in a recent vlog by his brother and social media influencer Arbaz Khan. The actor and stand-up comedian was seen in a patient suit of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While admitted in the hospital, he was seen in good spirits, enjoying a high-stakes cricket match in his high-end hospital suite.

Arbaz on Saturday shared a new Ramzan vlog on his Instagram handle. In the video, he can be seen sharing that he didn’t record anything the entire day since he wasn’t keeping well. He then showed breaking his roza fast by eating chicken nuggets at a KFC restaurant, claiming that he couldn’t make it back home in time.

Arbaz Khan then showed a peek inside the luxury hospital suite where Zakir Khan was admitted. He described it as “no less than a five-star hotel room.” He then mentioned that Zakir enjoyed watching the ICC World Cup match between India and England that took place on March 5. “Are you doing okay?,” asked Arbaz, to which Zakir, flaunting a peace sign, said, “The match is in a critical spot right now.”

Arbaz was also seen greeting IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, who were seen visiting and sharing a laugh with Zakir in the hospital suite. Notably, the fascinating underdog lives of this couple inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 2023 blockbuster 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

While the vlog seems to depict the events that took place on March 5, which was 10 days ago, it’s not clear whether Zakir Khan has been discharged from the hospital yet. The exact reason behind his hospitalization is also uncertain, although the comedian opened up on dealing with his long-term health issues when he announced his sabbatical last month.

“I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” Zakir said during his Hyderabad show last month.

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However, later that month, he cleared the air after reports of his critical state surfaced online. He reassured his fans that his health issues aren’t critical or urgent. “My health is a little bad, not very bad. What you’ve read on the internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish,” he said during his appearance at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai in February.