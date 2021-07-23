Arbaaz Khan on trolling he, Aamir Khan faced after divorce: ‘We all make mistakes in our personal lives’

Arbaaz Khan will soon be hosting the second season of his talk show Pinch. (Photo: Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was the target of the social media trolls when he got divorced from his wife and actor, Malaika Arora. But, in a recent interview, he said he was hardly affected by what some ‘faceless’ people had to say about his personal life. The actor recently shared his opinion on people idolising celebrity couples and expecting them to stay together forever.

When he was recently asked if he was affected by social media trolls during his divorce, Arbaaz told Bollywood Bubble, “Not at all. It is a futile exercise that they do. Do they really think the more they talk about something I am going to feel bad about it. In my personal life, I have already gone through that upheaval, I have already felt what I had to. I have accepted a certain situation and have moved on from it. We don’t lead near-perfect lives, we all make mistakes in our personal lives.”

Giving Aamir Khan’s example, who recently announced his separation from Kiran Rao, Arbaaz shared, “If our audience and fans like a couple, they want to see them together constantly. It happened with Aamir (Khan) also. People were like “arre inke saath bhi aisa hota hai”. They don’t get it that this can happen to anyone but it doesn’t mean they are bad people. They are just two people who grow to be different people and you have to let them grow.”

The actor also said that he fails to understand why he needs to give an explanation to anyone about the decisions he makes in his personal life.

Arbaaz Khan has returned with the second season of his talk show Pinch where he asks celebrities questions posted by their fans on social media. He feels the criticism that came before the existence of social media was more constructive and had a face. “Earlier when criticism came you knew who is not writing good things about you, which newspaper and which journalist is not writing good things about you. But now, you don’t know. There are millions of faceless people who are writing things constantly,” Arbaaz opined.

On the film’s front, Arbaaz was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.