scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s career: ‘Will never let him carry this supposed legacy…’

Arbaaz Khan has a son Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage with Malaika Arora. In a recent chat, the actor-director spoke about his son's future.

arhaan khanArbaaz Khan with a younger Arhaan Khan. (Photo: Arhaan/Instagram)

Arbaaz Khan has been rather candid of late, discussing his work and personal life in detail. The actor, who has been promoting his newly released SonyLIV show Tanaav, recently opened up about the future of his and ex wife Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Stating that he wants Arhaan to do whatever he desires in life professionally, the actor and filmmaker said because children are ‘vulnerable’ at a point in their lives, he would never reject any ambition of his son outright. Arbaaz added that hearing him speak negatively about his son’s ultimate goal might make him both scared and scarred for life: “He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life,” Arbaaz told ETimes.

Arbaaz also went on to add that if tomorrow his son comes up to him and expresses interest to pursue something outside the realms of show business, he would never dissuade him from following his heart, adding, “I will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry.”

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan on 21-year age difference with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: ‘It’s humungous, I sometimes ask her…’

The actor said that he will just let his son be and not let any kind of prejudice or pressure about his future withhold him from doing what he wants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

Time and again, Arbaaz has himself addressed the trolling and harsh criticism actors and other artistes who work in the film industry have to face regularly. Recently, in a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “It’s not like you are confronting a real person, you are doing it sitting, sorry for my language, on a bathroom pot and starting a campaign. Things you are punishing people for are ridiculous.”

Arbaaz will soon be seen in a cameo role in the feature, Sridevi Bungalow, which is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:01:16 pm
Next Story

Menopause: HRT linked to depression – here’s what the evidence actually says

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

rajkummar rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first wedding anniversary: ‘Celebrating a year of love, honour’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement