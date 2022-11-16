Arbaaz Khan on son Arhaan Khan’s career: ‘Will never let him carry this supposed legacy…’

Arbaaz Khan has been rather candid of late, discussing his work and personal life in detail. The actor, who has been promoting his newly released SonyLIV show Tanaav, recently opened up about the future of his and ex wife Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Stating that he wants Arhaan to do whatever he desires in life professionally, the actor and filmmaker said because children are ‘vulnerable’ at a point in their lives, he would never reject any ambition of his son outright. Arbaaz added that hearing him speak negatively about his son’s ultimate goal might make him both scared and scarred for life: “He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life,” Arbaaz told ETimes.

Arbaaz also went on to add that if tomorrow his son comes up to him and expresses interest to pursue something outside the realms of show business, he would never dissuade him from following his heart, adding, “I will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry.”

The actor said that he will just let his son be and not let any kind of prejudice or pressure about his future withhold him from doing what he wants.

Time and again, Arbaaz has himself addressed the trolling and harsh criticism actors and other artistes who work in the film industry have to face regularly. Recently, in a chat with indianexpress.com, the actor said, “It’s not like you are confronting a real person, you are doing it sitting, sorry for my language, on a bathroom pot and starting a campaign. Things you are punishing people for are ridiculous.”

Arbaaz will soon be seen in a cameo role in the feature, Sridevi Bungalow, which is yet to be officially announced by the makers.