Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Arbaaz Khan on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati hosting stint: ‘He couldn’t bring niceness to small screen, people must’ve found him fake’

Shah Rukh Khan had hosted the third season of the popular game show. The season, however, saw a dip in ratings in the absence of Amitabh Bachchan.

Arbaaz KhanArbaaz Khan currently is seen as a talk show host with his show The Invincibles. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)

Actor Arbaaz Khan has taken a sharp dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s hosting skills and said the superstar could not bring “niceness and naturalism” to the small screen.

Arbaaz said Shah Rukh failed to do with Kaun Banega Crorepati what megastar Amitabh Bachchan had managed to successfully pull off. Shah Rukh had hosted the third season of the popular game show. The season, however, saw dip in ratings in the absence of Bachchan.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Arbaaz was asked about his latest chat show The Invincibles and if he has reinvited himself as a talk show host. To which, the actor replied, “I feel, the kind of conversationalist I am, it comes by default and very naturally to me. People might have thought I am quite affable and natural as a host. My film image was way different since people couldn’t see my personal side while I played characters.

“How Salman Khan bounced back with Dus Ka Dum and Mr Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati, even their film careers revived post these television reality shows. It’s only about the demeanours. Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t pull it off.”

When quizzed what he meant by that about Shah Rukh, Arbaaz explained that one can’t be “fake” on TV, which is where Amitabh Bachchan excelled and Shah Rukh didn’t.

“I think he couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen. People must have found him fake. There were two people. At the end of the day, you can’t be fake in front of television or you have to be very smart like Amitabh Bachchan. He knows his audience but Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t do it,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan returned to host KBC from season four and has since continued to be the face of the show. Season 14 of KBC aired last year on Sony TV.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 15:28 IST
