Arbaaz Khan on facing tough times with brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan: ‘We actually show our unity…’

Arbaaz Khan opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and said that he was bothered when people called him Malaika Arora's husband.

salman khan, arbaaz khanArbaaz Khan was recently seen in Tanaav. (Photo: Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan: Varinder Chawla, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora: Express file photo)

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has said that being recognised as Salman Khan’s brother or Malaika Arora’s husband bothered and troubled him at times. The actor also said that since then, he has grown and is no longer in need of anyone’s approval or validation.

In an interview with Etimes, Arbaaz admitted that there have been times when it bothered him that people knew him as Salim Khan’s son, Salman Khan’s brother, or perhaps once as Malaika Arora’s husband. He said that he later came to the conclusion that it is impossible to change someone’s thinking and that the only option is to refrain from doing so, adding that doing so is taxing and exhausting. 

The actor also said that after some time, he understood he didn’t need to prove anything to anyone. “Between pleasing a million people and pleasing one person…whom would you choose? That one person has to be you,” he added.

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998. The couple finalised their divorce in 2017 and they have a 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan.

He continued by saying that success today is so transient that it is difficult to live off of it. “You cannot ride on your success all the time. You have to forget your success, you have to forget your failures. You just have to brush it aside,” he said. 

Talking about his relationship with his brothers, actors Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, Arbaaz said people assumed that bad situations and adversities would tear them apart, but according to him, they brought them closer. 

 

He said that they have genuinely become a close-knit family. The family has only grown stronger even with the media glare, the actor said. The actor also said that they leave each other alone and do not interfere with each other’s private lives. “Yes, we enjoy each other’s happiness also. But if there’s a problem, I think that’s where we actually show our unity,” he added. 

On the work front, Arbaaz was recently seen in the web series Tanaav opposite Ekta Kaul.

