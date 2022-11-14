scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Arbaaz Khan on 21-year age difference with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani: ‘It’s humungous, I sometimes ask her…’

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he has a son, Arhaan Khan. The actor opened up about his 21 years age difference with girlfriend Giorgia. 

arbaaz khanArbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. (Photo: Arbaaz/Instagram)

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan rarely opens up about his love life. However, in a recent chat, the actor got candid about sharing a romantic relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

Speaking about her qualities and her wonderful energy, Arbaaz told Siddharth Kannan, “She is a wonderful girl and we are very good friends. She has that, you know, exuberance in her, that energy in her. She vibrates with that. I draw energy from her sometimes. People feed off each other’s energies, but it depends on who comes into your life and at what time.”

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been together after the actor got divorced from ex wife Malaika Arora in 2017.

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan says he will always stand by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan: ‘Agar bhai bhai ke saath khada nahi hoga…’

In the same chat, Arbaaz shed light on the considerable age-gap between the couple (Arbaaz is 55, while Giorgia is 32): “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered.”

“I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it),” said the actor.

Arbaaz Khan has a son, Arhaan Khan, from his marriage with Malaika Arora.

On the work front, he is currently seen playing a pivotal role in the Sudhir Mishra-directed SonyLIV series Tanaav. Tanaav is an Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli series Fauda. It has been adapted for the Indian audience and has been set against the backdrop of conflict-ridden Kashmir.

