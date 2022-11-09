Arbaaz Khan says he and Malaika Arora have learned to accept each other’s choices, son Arhaan doesn’t deserve to grow up amid discord

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan commented on how his relationship with ex-wife Malaika Arora has evolved after their split, and admitted that they’re in a better place now that time has passed. He said that they’ve learned to be more accepting of each other’s choices, and are dedicated to providing a wholesome environment for their son, Arhaan.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz was asked if he agrees with Malaika’s comment about sharing a much better relationship with him post divorce. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and split up in 2017.

Arbaaz said, “We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that’s how we’ve always been. And yes, we’ve both grown to be different people, and we’ve matured over the years, and have been a little more accepting about each other’s… A lot of things. We’ve got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted. But we have one common interest, and that’s our child. And he doesn’t deserve to any kind of scenario where there’s a discord while he’s growing up.”

He continued, “She’s been mature about a lot of things, and fortunately, I have been as well. She’s right, we’ve grown to appreciate each other’s… Choices, let’s put it that way, and life decisions.”

Arbaaz also rejected the tag of being the most ‘romantic’ of the three Khan brothers. Katrina Kaif had said this many years ago on Koffee with Karan. Arbaaz said, “I don’t like that title, because I’m not a very romantic person. It seems like maybe, it gets projected that way, but no. As in, in the Mills and Boons way. I make my concern and care felt in different ways. Bouquets and cards are irrelevant to me.”

Arbaaz will next be seen in the thriller series Tanaav, an adaptation of Israeli show Fauda. He is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.