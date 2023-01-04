scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Exes Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan arrive together for a party, fan assumes she wore his coat. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were seen arriving together for a dinner party in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their son Arhaan Khan was also spotted partying in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were spotted together in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Former Bollywood couple, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, were spotted together in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998 and finalised their divorce in 2017. They co-parent their son Arhaan Khan and are on cordial terms now.

They were spotted by the paparazzi entering a building in Bandra together. Arbaaz was carrying a wrapped present in his hand. Malaika opted for a shirt dress and a white sweater which she paired with high boots. Arbaaz kept it casual in a black shirt and pants. Malaika also wore a black coat over her shoulders as she walked inside the building.

Also read |Malaika Arora reveals her relationship with Arbaaz Khan improved after divorce: ‘He’s a wonderful man…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

After the video appeared on a paparazzo’s Instagram account, a few social media users took it upon themselves to shut down trolls who had their knives out for the former couple. One person commented, “Bhai bhale hi unka divorce ho gya ho… Lekin dost toh reh skte h na woh… Ab tumhare liye kya woh mile bhi nhi… (They are divorced but that doesn’t mean they cannot be friends. You want them to not even meet each other?)” Another comment read, “This meeting can b on their son’s future also, why to just target ppl unnecessarily.”

malaika arbaaz Malaika and Arbaaz walked inside a building together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

However, there were a few who complimented Arbaaz on his looks. A comment read, “Arbaz is too handsome.” Malaika also got compliments, one of which read, “She is soo damn smart no doubt.” An Instagram user also assumed that the coat worn by Malaika belonged to Arbaaz. “Coat pehen ke bahar aana zaruri tha Arbaz ka (was it necessary to wear Arbaaz’s coat)?”

Recently, Malaika had talked about what went wrong in her marriage with Arbaaz on her ‘reality’ show Moving in with Malaika. She said, “I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people.”

Their son Arhaan Khan was also spotted in Mumbai. Like his father, he too was photographed in all-black attire.

Arhaan Khan was clicked in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Moving in with Malaika aired its finale last week. Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the SonyLIV series Tanaav, in which he essayed the role of a Special Task Force officer.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 09:50 IST
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 09:50 IST
