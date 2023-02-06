scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Arbaaz Khan introduces himself as ‘legend Roger Federer’, plays terrible tennis. Watch hilarious ad

Arbaaz Khan transforms into Roger Federer for an advertisement. Fans couldn't have enough as he plays terrible tennis and cusses.

arbaaz khanArbaaz Khan featured in a new TVC. (Photo: Arbaaz, Roger/Instagram)

A few years ago, netizens brought to light the striking resemblance between Arbaaz Khan and tennis player Roger Federer and there was a meme-fest on the internet. However, now Arbaaz has himself decided to jump into the joke. In a new monochrome advertisement, Arbaaz is seen transforming into  Federer. 

In an advertisement, Arbaaz introduces himself and said, “I am tennis legend Federer and this is how I became the world’s greatest player.” In the video, Arbaaz is warming up on a tennis court while explaining how he aka  Federer became a champion.

Fans on the internet loved the resemblance and called the ad ‘epic’. One of the users said, “Your 1st look @arbaazSkhan on this ad looked as if it was@rogerfederer …. Have a look again.” Another said, “AK has that great sense of humour, this tvc just proves it again.”

The memes about Arbaaz’s resemblance to Federer first surfaced online around 2019. The actor had acknowledged the fact and had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “ I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time.”

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 16:01 IST
