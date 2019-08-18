Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to debut in Sridevi Bungalow

Actor Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is making her film debut with Sridevi Bungalow.

The film features Priya Varrier in the lead role, while Arbaaz will be seen in a guest appearance portraying the part of a Bollywood actor.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but the duo announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. Later he started dating Giorgia.

“I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot,” Giorgia, who will also be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi, said in a statement.

The film, directed by Prasanth Mampully, is the story of a successful actor named Sridevi who leads a lonely life.

“Giorgia has just come on board and we are happy that she will be making her debut with our movie,” Mambully said.

The film is set to release by the end of the year and a formal announcement regarding the same will be made soon.