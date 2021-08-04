Arbaaz Khan’s first look from Rosie The Saffron Chapter out, watch thrilling teaser

Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday revealed his first look from his upcoming film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The actor shared a short teaser on Twitter that promises it to be a thrilling ride.

The teaser stayed true to the theme of the film and continued to gave an eerie feeling till the last frame. Arbaaz Khan plays a policeman in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In the video, we see him encountering something scary in a house, but the makers leave the thrill there, without revealing more about the plot or his character.

Unveiling My First look from #Rosie:The Saffron Chapter Stay tuned as the on 10th of August!💥

Presented by PrernaaVArora

Manigandhan Manjunathan Starring Arbaaz Khan , Shivin Narang , Tanishaa Mukherji and Palak Tiwari directed by VishalMishra #TIPS #Mandiraentertainment pic.twitter.com/HOzy7db8eo — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) August 4, 2021

The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari, popular television actor Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter.

Earlier in a statement, Palak Tiwari said Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special film for her. “It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick! The teaser of the film that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Rosie and I cannot wait to see how the audience reacts to it,” she said.

Apart from Arbaaz and Palak, the film also stars Shivin Narang and Tanishaa Mukherji. in the meantime, Arbaaz is currently also seen hosting the second season of his talk show Pinch.