Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: ‘It was difficult for my mom but…’

As Arbaaz Khan welcomed stepmother Helen on his chat show The Invincibles, the world witnessed their heartwarming bond. The actor recently spoke up about how it was hard to convince her to be on the chat show and open up about her personal and professional life. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Arbaaz also opened up about how their equation took years to build and credited his father for helping the family to come together.

He shared that as a family, they all went through a lot after his father decided to marry again. “It was difficult, especially for my mom. We were all quite young then. However, we saw that my father never neglected us or kept us deprived of anything. Also, as he spoke in my interview, the relationship was an emotional accident for him. Also, most importantly, it wasn’t a frivolous thing for him, he decided to give it full dignity and bring it into his life.”

Arbaaz added that they all understood it and respected it but there wasn’t just ‘one factor’ that helped them iron out the issues in the family. He added that one also needs to take into consideration the circumstances and the choices that his mother and even father took at that time. The actor said, “It’s not easy to say that these things are normal and it will work. Also, just because one such family can come together, doesn’t mean it can be replicated by others. It is not an easy thing having two wives who are cordial and children who are accepting. It’s a very complicated scenario and it’s tough to answer what, how, and why it all worked out. But in hindsight, I think honesty and integrity made things a little easier for us.”

The Dabbang actor further shared that the ‘characters and personalities’ of his parents helped them live together like a happy family. He added that it all did not happen ‘by default’ and took a lot of effort, mostly from his father’s side. “We all have flaws and he accepted them. My mother decided to stand by him, and so did we. It happened organically over time.”

Be it Salim Khan-Helen‘s marriage or Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s divorce, the Khans today are looked upon as a progressive family, who have dealt with their relationship and family issues with utmost dignity, Crediting his father for being the ‘pillar’ around which they are all connected, he added, “We have all gotten our understanding of life and wisdom from him. We have all made our mistakes, some of which could have been avoided. We don’t call ourselves sage and have gone through tough times, personally and professionally. But we continue to go on, and also we don’t tend to repeat them. Age ke sath maturity bhi aagayi hai (We have matured with age). We have all improved and evolved as people and that has always been the endeavour.”

Salim Khan fell in love with actor Helen in 1981 and the two soon got married. He was already married to Salma Khan and had four kids — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan and Sohail Khan.