Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Arbaaz Khan asks Helen about being seen ‘as the other woman’: ‘And now, my mother calls you when you don’t…’

Helen opened up about being 'the other woman' in Salim Khan's life and how his first wife Salma Khan deserves all the credit for keeping the family together.

salim khan, helen, salma khanSalim Khan photographed with Salma Khan (left) and Helen (right).
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan married actor Helen in the 1980s when he was already married to Salma Khan. In a recent chat with Arbaaz Khan on Bollywood Bubble, Helen said that she did not want a separation from the family because she had immense respect for Salma. When Arbaaz asked her about “being considered as the other woman”, he added that “you never left my father’s side.” He then credited his parents and Helen for keeping the family together.

Helen recalled that during their early years, she would not even face Salma out of respect. She shared, “In the beginning, you know what I used to do, when I used to pass Bandstand and if I know mummy is standing on the balcony, I would duck down so she wouldn’t see me and the car would seem empty going past your house. I used to respect her so much.”

Arbaaz said that Helen and Salma’s relationship has come a long way since that time as now, Salma is the first person to check on Helen if she doesn’t arrive for family gatherings. “And now, that stage has come that when you don’t turn up for any of the family functions or for normal lunches, the first phone that comes to you is from my mom saying, ‘Helen, where are you? Why haven’t you come?’ Isn’t it beautiful?”

Helen shared in the interview that she “never ever wanted a separation from the family.” She added, “Of course, a lot of credit goes to (your) Mom (Salma Khan). She must have gone through a lot at that time, I am 100 percent sure of it but again, I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you.”

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 21:43 IST
