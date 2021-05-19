AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets OTT release date

AR Rahman‘s 99 Songs is all set to release on OTT platforms. The film, which is co-written and produced by the award-winning composer, will begin streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema from May 21 onwards. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Besides writing and producing 99 Songs, Rahman also composed music for the film. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the music director spoke about creating music for 99 Songs. He said, “It’s a big roller-coaster ride. A musician, who is fresh, has certain sensibilities. Then he becomes evolved, and he has different sensibilities. Then he goes into a Zen mode. In the film, according to the evolution of the character, the music changes. From simplistic to simple to complex to back to simple, so that’s the arc of the music.”

AR Rahman also opened up about his commitment to filmmaking. He said, “My commitment to filmmaking is that I have built a whole sound stage in Chennai which is 40,00 sq-ft. We have an editing suite and a lab which is doing VR. There are two scripts in development – one in Australia and the other in Canada.”

99 Songs marked the silver screen debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, the movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centres around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie. All is well until Jay’s love for music is challenged by Sophie’s father.

99 Songs had released in theatres on April 16 this year.