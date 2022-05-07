AR Rahman shares beautiful video montage of daughter Khatija and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed’s wedding reception. Watch

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has shared a video of his daughter Khatija Rahman’s wedding reception on Instagram. Khatija recently got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

Sharing the video, Rahman wrote, “Khatija and Riaz’s reception.” The video, clocking 12 minutes, is a montage of various video clips spliced together. It shows the venue, the couple greeting family members, friends and other guests on the stage. Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is an audio engineer and aspiring entrepreneur.

Fans of the maestro penned appreciative messages in the comments section. One wrote, “MashaAllah what an upbringing.. this is call simplicity.. no show off no attitude.. May Allah bless u with all the happiness.”

Another person wrote, “May the love and happiness you feel today shine through the years sister (our thalaivar’s daughter)❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Rahman had earlier shared a family photo from the nikaah ceremony on Instagram, writing, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

Several celebs and Rahman’s peers had blessed the couple in the comments section. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.” Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan also shared wishes.”

Khatija herself had shared a photo with her new husband on her Instagram profile. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “The most awaited day in my life.”