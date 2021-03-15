scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 15, 2021
Latest news

AR Rahman to score Tiger Shroff’s actioner Heropanti 2

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on December 3 in theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 9:20:18 pm
heropanti 2AR Rahman will be producing music for Heropanti 2. (Photo: Instagram/AR Rahman, Twitter/Taran Adarsh)

Mozart of Madras and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and celebrated lyricist Mehboob have joined the team of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming sequel in the Heropanti franchise, Heropanti 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he took to Twitter to share the announcement. “AR RAHMAN – MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM… #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2… Stars #TigerShroff… Directed by #AhmedKhan… Produced by #SajidNadiadwala… 3 Dec 2021 release,” the post caption read.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff had marked his Bollywood debut with the actioner Heropanti, which was also Kriti Sanon’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The movie released in 2014 and was directed by Sabbir Khan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, Tiger had shared the news of Heropanti 2 with a post on his social media handle that read, “My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas.”

Also Read |Tiger Shroff gifts fans the release date of Heropanti 2

However, this time, instead of Kriti Sanon, newcomer Tara Sutaria will be seen romancing the action star. Tara had also revealed about her involvement in the project with an Instagram post that read, “Amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily 💖❤️💖 #Heropanti2.”

Tiger, who is quickly becoming the bonafide action superstar of Bollywood, has a deep love for the genre, as his Heropanti director Sabbir Khan had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com. “Tiger is an action director’s delight! when the director thinks of something fantastic, here is an actor who wants to give his all and try and achieve that. He is not someone who’d say ‘this is tough, I can’t do it, let’s find a body-double, or find (a way) around it.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on December 3 in theatres.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

oscars 2021, 2021 oscars
Oscars 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 10 nods, Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger scores screenplay nom

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 15: Latest News

Advertisement
X