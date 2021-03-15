AR Rahman to score Tiger Shroff’s actioner Heropanti 2

Mozart of Madras and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and celebrated lyricist Mehboob have joined the team of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming sequel in the Heropanti franchise, Heropanti 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he took to Twitter to share the announcement. “AR RAHMAN – MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM… #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2… Stars #TigerShroff… Directed by #AhmedKhan… Produced by #SajidNadiadwala… 3 Dec 2021 release,” the post caption read.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff had marked his Bollywood debut with the actioner Heropanti, which was also Kriti Sanon’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The movie released in 2014 and was directed by Sabbir Khan.

Earlier, Tiger had shared the news of Heropanti 2 with a post on his social media handle that read, “My first love is back ❤️ action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas.”

However, this time, instead of Kriti Sanon, newcomer Tara Sutaria will be seen romancing the action star. Tara had also revealed about her involvement in the project with an Instagram post that read, “Amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily 💖❤️💖 #Heropanti2.”

Tiger, who is quickly becoming the bonafide action superstar of Bollywood, has a deep love for the genre, as his Heropanti director Sabbir Khan had earlier revealed to indianexpress.com. “Tiger is an action director’s delight! when the director thinks of something fantastic, here is an actor who wants to give his all and try and achieve that. He is not someone who’d say ‘this is tough, I can’t do it, let’s find a body-double, or find (a way) around it.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 will release on December 3 in theatres.