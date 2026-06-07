AR Rahman to perform at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab today

The heavily guarded Attari border, synonymous with the military pageantry of the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Stadium, will resonate with the songs of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman today (June 7) as he performs at a special tribute concert titled “Jai Ho – A Tribute to the Bravehearts.”

An ode to the BSF (Border Security Force) jawans, the concert, which will take place between 4.30 and 5.30 pm near Amritsar, is also a promotional event for director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Mai Vaapas Aaunga — a Partition saga starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, among others.

AR Rahman’s compositions in the film, which is slated for release on June 12, are already finding much attention on social media. Ali announced on social media that this is also Rahman’s first trip to Punjab. While Raina and Wagh will be present, the singers from the film, including Mohit Chauhan, Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar and Pooja Tiwari, among others, are likely to perform at the event.