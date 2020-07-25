AR Rahman: There is a whole gang working against me

Dil Bechara is the latest film AR Rahman has composed the music for. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram) Dil Bechara is the latest film AR Rahman has composed the music for. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Ace music composer AR Rahman has opened up about the reason he has been writing music for fewer Bollywood films these days. Rahman has composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s just released swan song Dil Bechara, a Mukesh Chhabra directorial that also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

He added, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”

Dil Bechara, based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “Dil Bechara is not just a film. It is equal parts dirge, and catharsis. You see Sushant, and the film recedes, and you want to reach out and freeze the frame. He was there, and he isn’t here. I brush back a tear.”

