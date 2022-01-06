scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with an Avengers Endgame reference: ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen took to his Instagram handle to wish the legend on his birthday. Interestingly, he used a reference from Avengers: Endgame in the wish.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 1:56:03 pm
AR RahmanAR Rahman turns 55 today. (Photo: arrameen/Instagram)

Ace music composer and singer AR Rahman is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Often referred by his honorific ‘The Mozart of Madras’, Rahman was born on this day back in 1967 in Madras (modern-day Chennai).

Rahman’s son AR Ameen took to his Instagram handle to wish the legend on his birthday. Interestingly, he used a reference from Avengers: Endgame in the wish.

Also Read |When Bollywood saw AR Rahman’s success as ‘fluke’ but he turned out to be the first successful pan-Indian artist

Ameen is also celebrating his birthday today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

“Happy Birthday to the world’s best Dad #iloveyou3000❤,” AR Ameen wrote. The line ‘I love you 3000’ was spoken by the daughter of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame when he was tucking her in bed.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of Ameen’s post, other celebrities shared birthday wishes for AR Rahman.

Jonita Gandhi wrote, “happy bday both of youuuuuu.”

Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Happy birthday to you too.”

Ehan Bhat posted, “❤❤❤❤.”

On Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing the music legend @arrahman a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness always.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Birthday greetings to the legend @arrahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.”

S. Thaman posted on Twitter, “Wishing The Genius The Legend @arrahman. Sir a Very Happy Birthday #HBDARRahman.Wishing U Great Health & Prosperity Sparkles Be this Inspiring to Us as always Ur dear sir god bless.”

 

