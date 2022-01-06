AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with an Avengers Endgame reference: ‘I love you 3000’

Ace music composer and singer AR Rahman is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Often referred by his honorific ‘The Mozart of Madras’, Rahman was born on this day back in 1967 in Madras (modern-day Chennai).

Rahman’s son AR Ameen took to his Instagram handle to wish the legend on his birthday. Interestingly, he used a reference from Avengers: Endgame in the wish.

Ameen is also celebrating his birthday today.

“Happy Birthday to the world’s best Dad #iloveyou3000❤,” AR Ameen wrote. The line ‘I love you 3000’ was spoken by the daughter of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame when he was tucking her in bed.

Meanwhile, in the comments section of Ameen’s post, other celebrities shared birthday wishes for AR Rahman.

Jonita Gandhi wrote, “happy bday both of youuuuuu.”

Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Happy birthday to you too.”

Ehan Bhat posted, “❤❤❤❤.”

On Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing the music legend @arrahman a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness always.”

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Birthday greetings to the legend @arrahman. You have touched so many hearts through your music, your every work is a masterpiece of art. May you keep shining and doing your best as always.”

S. Thaman posted on Twitter, “Wishing The Genius The Legend @arrahman. Sir a Very Happy Birthday #HBDARRahman.Wishing U Great Health & Prosperity Sparkles Be this Inspiring to Us as always Ur dear sir god bless.”