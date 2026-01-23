‘We need to weigh our words carefully,’ says Manoj Muntashir amid AR Rahman’s ‘communal bias’ remark

AR Rahman made headlines after he claimed there was a “communal” bias in the Hindi film industry, which he said had impacted the amount of work he received. After several celebrities shared their views on the matter — with many disagreeing with the Oscar-winning composer — lyricist Manoj Muntashir has now stated that public figures must be mindful of the impact of their words.

In an interview with India Today, Manoj, who has himself often been at the receiving end of online trolling for his statements, said, “There is one thing common between water and speech (paani and vaani). If they cross their limits, the result is the same — destruction. When you speak as a public figure and many people listen to you — I am also talking about Mithoon and others — it becomes our collective responsibility. When we say anything in the public domain, we must think a hundred times. We must ask ourselves whether our words could impact the social fabric of this country and whether they could send out a message that should not go out. This applies to every celebrity. We need to weigh our words carefully and speak with wisdom. That’s all I want to say.”

Speaking further, Manoj added that art and politics can never be completely separated.

Explaining his stance, the lyricist-writer said, “Anyone who says, ‘I am apolitical,’ is lying. If you are 18 years old and you have voted — and even if you have chosen NOTA — you have still taken a position. So no, you cannot remain apolitical.”

He added, “We can stand wherever we want. That does not make us good or bad people. Everyone has their own way of thinking. I believe that whatever has happened to me, I have never regretted a single statement I have made. Some of my statements were misunderstood or misquoted. But whatever I have said, I have said with full responsibility, and I stand by it.”

Meanwhile, composer Mithoon chose to distance himself from the controversy and offered a more balanced perspective. He said, “What Rahman sir said — he has the right to express what he felt. But from my perspective as an audience member, I think this country has celebrated him beyond everything. People from all cultures and faiths in the industry — even today — only have praise for him. When we sit together and work, whether it is someone like Anurag Singh or others, there is only respect for Rahman sir. That goes beyond caste, colour and creed. I strongly believe India loves Rahman sir, and that is non-debatable. So I am not part of this controversy.”

What sparked the controversy?

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman had claimed that he lost work opportunities over the past eight years due to a shift in power within the industry.

He said, “Maybe in the last eight years, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative now hold power. It might be a communal thing also, but it is not in my face. It comes to me through Chinese whispers — that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired five other composers. I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Rest for me. I can chill out with my family.’”

Following criticism on social media, Rahman later clarified his remarks and expressed his love for the country.

He said, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. My purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which allows me to create in a space that celebrates freedom of expression and multicultural voices. I remain grateful to this nation and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Ho.”