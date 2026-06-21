AR Rahman shares glimpse of his last song with Asha Bhosle: ‘Soundtrack of countless lives’

A glimpse of a new song bringing together AR Rahman and Asha Bhosle was unveiled on the occasion of World Music Day today. The track was recorded before Bhosle’s death in April 2026, making it one of the final recordings of a career that spanned more than eight decades.

The song features vocals from both Rahman and Bhosle, with additional musicians drawn from Trinity Laban, the London based conservatoire where the composer has served as Honorary President since 2024.

Rather than being framed as a farewell, the song has been positioned as a celebration of Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian cinema and to music more broadly, a way of marking a body of work rather than closing it. That framing fits with how AR Rahman has spoken about the project, describing it as something conceived while Bhosle was still alive, born out of a wish to honour her rather than mourn her.