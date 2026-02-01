The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says ‘problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way’

Last month, AR Rahman made headlines for suggesting that the Hindi film industry may have become more “communal” in recent years. He later clarified that his intentions were misunderstood. Now, on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Oscar-winning music composer pointed out how the whisper game played on the show was a great way to demonstrate how messages get corrupted in transit.

“This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures. The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way,” he said.

AR Rahman was on the show to promote his latest film as a composer, Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s silent film Gandhi Talks, along with the cast — Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav.