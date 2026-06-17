AR Rahman responds to viral post calling Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘anti-national’

While Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to generate conversation on social media, with many viewers praising its emotional depth and AR Rahman’s music, the film’s box office performance has remained largely modest. Amid the ongoing discourse, Rahman reacted to a viral social media post that accused the film of being “anti-national.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Oscar-winning composer shared a screenshot of a satirical post that mocked claims against Main Vaapas Aaunga for allegedly “showing Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents.” Reacting to the post, Rahman simply added a laughing emoji.

AR Rahman’s Instagram Story. AR Rahman’s Instagram Story.

‘Kun Faya Kun’ draws from the Quran and Rigveda

Even as Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to divide opinion online, its soundtrack has received widespread appreciation from audiences. The film marks the fifth collaboration between AR Rahman and director Imtiaz Ali after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. Days before the film’s release, Ali had reflected on the making of one of his most celebrated collaborations with Rahman, “Kun Faya Kun” from Rockstar. Speaking to Times Now, the filmmaker credited the song’s spiritual and philosophical depth to its creators and the texts that inspired it.