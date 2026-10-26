AR Rahman reacts to trolling over Ramayana songs: ‘They are now apologising’

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 5. However, even before the film hits the big screen, it has found itself under intense scrutiny. While some have criticised its visual effects and costumes, others have questioned the songs released so far. Now, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has responded to the online criticism, explaining why he prefers to focus on his work rather than the reactions it generates.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer-composer said, “We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there’s no energy left to look at feedback! We just put it out because it’s been tried and tested so much. My son keeps telling me, ‘This is what they said yesterday, now they’re apologising…’ I say fine, I’ve done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it.”

The trolling began shortly after the release of the “Ravana Tandav” track, with several social media users criticising the music. However, AR Rahman said he has learnt not to let public reactions dictate his creative choices.

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“After the first 10 years, people said, ‘Oh, you should do what you did in those first 10 years.’ But I can’t stay on old glory like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire. You can’t stagnate yourself — you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come, and these songs are in five different languages. It’s an epic story almost every Indian knows. It’s such a great honour to do those songs and be part of that celebration with India and the world,” he said.

The film’s second track, “Mangal Rang”, also sparked debate online, with some listeners suggesting that its musical style appeared influenced by qawwali and questioning whether it suited the Hindu epic. The makers have yet to publicly respond to the criticism.

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Despite the mixed reactions, the songs have attracted significant viewership online. “Mangal Rang” garnered 19 million views in a day, while “Ravana Tandav” recorded 21 million views.

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AR Rahman on collaborating with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana

The music of Ramayana is being composed by AR Rahman in collaboration with acclaimed Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer. The collaboration marks a significant departure from Rahman’s usual approach to working independently on his compositions.

Rahman described Zimmer’s involvement as a blessing, explaining that having an internationally recognised name associated with the project could generate greater curiosity among audiences outside India.

He suggested that international viewers might otherwise perceive even a large-scale Indian production as just another Indian film, whereas Hans Zimmer’s participation could encourage them to look at the project differently.

Calling it a smart decision, AR Rahman said, “It is a great move by the producer.”

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Mounted on an ambitious scale, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga. The first instalment is scheduled to release on November 5, during Diwali week, while the second part is slated for release next year.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana, alongside Arun Govil, among others.