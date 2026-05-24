‘He thinks so differently’: AR Rahman on ‘epic’ collaboration with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana

Ever since the teaser of Ramayana dropped, anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic has been steadily building online. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the two-part film is being positioned as one of the most ambitious and expensive projects ever mounted in Indian cinema, with reports pegging its budget at nearly Rs 4,000 crore. Adding to the scale of the project, AR Rahman has teamed up with legendary German composer Hans Zimmer for the soundtrack. In a recent interview, Rahman described their collaboration as “epic” and called Ramayana the biggest film of his career.

During a chat with Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman was asked about his experience of working with composer Zimmer, who has won two Academy Awards and four Grammys in his career. “I think it’s an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely. At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie,” he shared.