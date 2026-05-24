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‘He thinks so differently’: AR Rahman on ‘epic’ collaboration with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana
AR Rahman recently spoke about collaborating with legendary composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack of Ramayana.
Ever since the teaser of Ramayana dropped, anticipation around Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic has been steadily building online. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the two-part film is being positioned as one of the most ambitious and expensive projects ever mounted in Indian cinema, with reports pegging its budget at nearly Rs 4,000 crore. Adding to the scale of the project, AR Rahman has teamed up with legendary German composer Hans Zimmer for the soundtrack. In a recent interview, Rahman described their collaboration as “epic” and called Ramayana the biggest film of his career.
During a chat with Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman was asked about his experience of working with composer Zimmer, who has won two Academy Awards and four Grammys in his career. “I think it’s an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely. At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie,” he shared.
The composer-singer further added, “He has also worn many hats. He is a true artiste who thinks so differently than other people. He set a standard while inspiring generations. To work with him is definitely a great honour. One of India’s greatest movies.”
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Recalling the day he saw Ramayana’s trailer in 3D, AR Rahman praised the upcoming film’s technology and said, “It is one of the biggest films of my career. Not only the story, we all know the story, and how we respect it, but the technology. Just even watching the trailer on 3D is incredible. I’ve never seen anything of Indian or in the whole world as a piece of art. It’s so incredible on 3D, the music and sound.”
About Ramayana
Ramayana has been produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It also features Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey, among others. The epic will be released in two parts – Part 1 set to release on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali, 2027.
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