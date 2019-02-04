Many in Hollywood felt we would win the award: AR Rahman on Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar triumph

An Indian composer taking home the coveted Academy Award was something AR Rahman never believed could happen, until he made history with two wins at the 2009 Oscars for his work in Slumdog Millionaire.

Advertising

At a college in Dharavi, Rahman today celebrated the 10th anniversary of the film’s big win at the 2009 Academy Awards. Rahman had bagged two awards – original score and song.

Talking to indianexpress.com, AR Rahman said that everyone in Hollywood was certain he would score the big victory.

“Though we didn’t believe that they would give the award to an Indian composer and team, people in Hollywood guessed it. A lot of my friends kept telling me that I would win because the pattern was very easy for them to guess. Even though they said it, I didn’t want to believe it,” he said.

Rahman also recalled the moment just before his name was announced at the ceremony. The composer said he was cautious about not reacting “too much”.

“I felt I was like on the top of a skyscraper. So, if I had reacted more, I would have messed up my performance. So, I was very careful about it. Even now it feels unreal.”

Even as he continues to bask in the glory of this enormous win, the composer is certain some other Indian musician or filmmaker will soon repeat history.

“I think it’s going to happen again, maybe with some other composer or director. It’s going to happen because when you realise you don’t know is when the door of knowledge opens,” AR Rahman signed off.

Advertising

The celebration also saw the presence of the film’s lyricist Gulzar and actor Anil Kapoor, who started as the antagonist in Slumdog Millionaire, which bagged eight Oscar awards.