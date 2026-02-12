‘AR Rahman is a very saintly person,’ Anuradha Paudwal defends composer amid communal comment row

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding music composer AR Rahman’s alleged “communal” remark, calling the latter a “saintly person.”

Speaking to ANI, Anuradha Paudwal backed the Oscar-winning composer. She shared, “From what I know of AR Rahman is through his music. I have never met him personally, but his music tells that he is a very saintly person.”

In response to media reports about Rahman’s communal comments, Paudwal highlighted how media questions are tweaked in a manner to evoke provocative answers. “I have been in the industry, and I have seen that when any artist, not only AR Rahman, but when any artist sits for an interview, the interviewer usually likes to frame questions in such a way to incite their desired response. The media, the channels, they don’t like straight interviews. Because they want something else,” she said.